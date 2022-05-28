It was a loose pass from the Hawks that gave the Breakers the early advantage. Halfback Jake Hazard latched onto the ball and made inroads before the cover converged. Uhila was then given a 10 minute breather for a flop and soon after Port hooker Jake Kelly scored from dummy half for Quinlan-Piper to convert. The Breakers made it a dozen with a determined try by Tyler Roberts from close range after pressure. Quinlan-Piper was successful with the conversion so it was 12-0 at halftime.