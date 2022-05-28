PORT City captain-coach Richie Roberts described his team's 20-14 win over Forster-Tuncurry in the Group Three Rugby League clash at Tuncurry as a 'good old fashioned game of football.'
"It was very physical from the kickoff. But that's what footy is all about - run hard, tackle hard, kick and chase,'' an exhausted but elated Roberts said at fulltime.
Indeed, it was physical with both sides producing some bruising defence. The Breakers were playing their first game of the season, remarkably a month into the competition, while the Hawks were big winners in their two starts.
Port led 12-0 at the break and withstood a rally when the home side narrowed the gap to four points in the second half, before a penalty goal by fullback Cuban Quinlan-Piper just before fulltime sealed the victory.
Roberts and co-forwards Jess Douglas and Tyler Roberts revelled in the tough going while the Hawks were willing to return the punishment, especially captain-coach Nathan Campbell, who was always in the thick of the action.
While the game never looked like getting out of hand, there were some willing moments. The Hawks had two players sin binned in the first half, winger Ronald Uhilia and halfback Adrian Davis in separate incidents. Veteran Port City prop Daniel Dumas was given a spell on the sideline in the second half as was Conrad Lardner, Lardner hunted four minutes from fulltime.
"It was a good win for our first hit out of the season,'' Roberts continued.
"We didn't play any trial or anything, so it was a great effort by the boys. We went away from our game plan a bit in the second half, and obviously the conditions played a part with a lot of boys going down with cramp and injures.''
The minor grades were played out in perfect conditions. But it's 2022, so it had to rain eventually and sure enough a storm hit early in the first half of the main game and steady rain fell until the second half.
While play became scrappy at times, the weather didn't detract from the encounter.
Campbell wasn't too despondent despite the loss.
"We learnt a few lessons today, but it was good.,'' he said,
"You need these sort of games to fine tune areas. I was proud of the boys for sticking in there, we were reduced to two on the bench and there was a bit of wet weather footy thrown in there as well.''
Campbell conceded the Hawks paid the price for some ill-disciplined moments in the first half.
"We have things to work on and not speaking out of turn, but hopefully this will be a finals preview. Take out a bit of the scrappiness it was a good quality game.''
He maintained the Hawks weren't complacent after two big wins the previous matches,
"I think it was just a challenge. We haven't been used to it yet, we had a good win first up then a bit of wet weather footy second up. Today we came up against a good City side who matched us in the grit.
"It's a good lesson going forward.''
The slippery conditions meant neither side was able to throw the ball around much, so the game was an arm wrestle. Hooker Riley Glover was the Forster player who troubled the Breakers defence the most with his charges from dummy half. However, the Hawks attack didn't really click due to a combination of rain, heavy defence and errors.
It was a loose pass from the Hawks that gave the Breakers the early advantage. Halfback Jake Hazard latched onto the ball and made inroads before the cover converged. Uhila was then given a 10 minute breather for a flop and soon after Port hooker Jake Kelly scored from dummy half for Quinlan-Piper to convert. The Breakers made it a dozen with a determined try by Tyler Roberts from close range after pressure. Quinlan-Piper was successful with the conversion so it was 12-0 at halftime.
Mistakes started to creep into the Breakers game in the second half. Impressive Forster five-eighth Aaron Hill put through a perfectly weighted kick and centre Jack Bolt was first to the ball to open their scoring, much to the delight of the rowdy home crowd. Davis's conversion attempt hit the upright.
Hill then capitalised on a Port error to put Uhila over, however, Davis was again astray with the attempt at goal, making it 12-8.
The Hawks then fumbled from in the next set from the restart and when Douglas charged over and Quinlan-Piper converted it looked as though 18-8 would be enough with seven left on the clock. But Forster's Greg Davis grabbed an intercept and ran 50 metres for Hill to add the extras and with four minutes remaining it was 18-14 until the late penalty goal sealed the result.
Richie Roberts said the Breakers aren't yet at full strength, with Chris Piper among those yet to return.
That's an ominous sign for other clubs.
The Breakers won league tag 42-0 and under 18s 20-6 while the Hawks were successful in reserve grade 28-18.
