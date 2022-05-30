The NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit has taken out top honours at the State Disaster Rescue Challenge.
The team of eight was the overall winner, Michael Ward won the best team leader award and the team picked up the safety award.
The NSW challenge tested the disaster responses of seven SES units as the teams were faced with post-earthquake scenarios on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at Sydney's Orchard Hills.
They put their skills to the test in areas from casualty management to first aid, electrical safety and rescue from heights.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit commander Michael Ward said seven of the eight Port Macquarie team members were on the field competing, and the team manager made sure they got where they needed to be, when they needed to be there.
The SES Port Macquarie Unit trained to support the community, he said, and the challenge results showed what it was doing was working.
"Yes, it was about the result, but I care more about the experience," Mr Ward said the challenge.
He said it was awesome to see everyone learning over the weekend.
"We will bring the skills and experiences back and share it among the rest of our members," Mr Ward said.
There are three levels of disaster rescue challenges - zone, state and national.
The Port Macquarie SES volunteers now have the opportunity to represent NSW at the National Disaster Rescue Challenge at Perth in October.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
