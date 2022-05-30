A mural is talking shape at Town Beach to mark National Reconciliation Week.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council teamed up with artist Mel Streater, who was selected to design the mural.
Mural installer Brad Collins applied a stencil of the work "Sea Life on the Guruk Coastline" on a retaining wall along Charlie Uptin Walk at Town Beach.
The body of the mural is being brought to life.
Members of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Marrungbalbu Group (Aboriginal Advisory Group) joined two councillors, Hastings Secondary College students and Ms Streater to apply the first brush strokes to the mural on Monday, May 30.
A descendant of the Wiradjuri Nation and resident of Guruk (Port Macquarie) on Birpai Country, Ms Streater said her artwork was a representation of the great ocean creatures.
Ms Streater said a meeting place motif represented the people who call this place home, the Birpai people, who have cared for and loved Country from the very beginning.
"It also represents all of the people who come to this town and experience the beauty of the Guruk coastine," she said.
Ms Streater said the journey line represented how the Birpai people walked up and down this coastline.
The council's group manager community, Lucilla Marshall, said they wanted something everlasting to commemorate Reconciliation Week - thus the mural project.
She said the mural design really talked to the Town Beach location and told the story of our space.
Senior art students from Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus and Westport Campus will help bring the mural to life.
Student Rusie Southon recognised the importance of showcasing art and promoting reconciliation.
Student Naomi Harris said it was important to have representation of Aboriginal artists' work in public spaces, especially for occasions like Reconciliation Week.
The 2022 National Reconciliation Week theme is "Be Brave. Make Change".
Marrungbalbu Group (Aboriginal Advisory Group) member Aunty Rhonda Radley said Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for Aboriginal people and non-Aboriginal people to come together to acknowledge Aboriginal people's heritage, culture and continuous connection to Country.
"We have a shared history and it is the time for truth-telling," she said.
Mrs Radley said she was concerned that we only talked about Aboriginal history and culture during Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week.
"We should have that bigger conversation all year round," she said.
"We have much to celebrate together and one of those things we should be celebrating is Country."
National Reconciliation Week runs from May 27 to June 3.
Five staff and 10 students from Nautilus College were among the supporters at the National Reconciliation Week activity on Monday at Town Beach.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
