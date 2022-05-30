Port Macquarie News

Mural takes shape at Town Beach to mark National Reconciliation Week

By Lisa Tisdell
May 30 2022 - 5:00am
Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus students Naomi Harris and Rusie Southon, Marrungbalbu Group member Uncle Wayne Anderson, artist Mel Streater, mural installer Brad Collins and Marrungbalbu Group members Aunty Rhonda Radley and Uncle Richard Dacker join the event to mark National Reconciliation Week. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

A mural is talking shape at Town Beach to mark National Reconciliation Week.

