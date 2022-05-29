Port Macquarie News

Laurieton Stingrays make Lake Cathie Raiders pay for costly lapses in defence

By Paul Jobber
Updated May 29 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:00am
Lake Cathie had their chances, but lacked the finishing touches in a 28-10 Hastings League defeat to Laurieton on Saturday (May 28).

