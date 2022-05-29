Lake Cathie had their chances, but lacked the finishing touches in a 28-10 Hastings League defeat to Laurieton on Saturday (May 28).
A couple of momentary lapses when defending their own tryline proved costly, but still provided coach Jayden Ehsman with enough positives to suggest the Raiders are making progress.
"We had no urgency in attack more than anything," he said.
"Our defence was pretty good again, but we slacked off a bit with our online 'D' and let a couple of soft tries in and let them run away from us."
The Raiders had their best attacking opportunities in the first half and with a bit more polish at the end of their sets, the match could have had a different outcome.
But it wasn't to be.
"We were in the game right up until the last five minutes and we lacked attack more than anything," Ehsman said.
"We just didn't get to our spots and complete our sets."
The 14-point loss followed a six-point defeat to competition heavyweights Beechwood last weekend which gave the coach cause for optimism later in the year.
"We've been in the last three games against the top sides," he said.
"We knocked off Long Flat, nearly knocked off Beechwood and today we were just a bit off, but we're never out of the games."
Tyler Weatherly, Kade Franklin, Logan Nosworthy as well as experienced duo Orry Berry and Buddy King were all impressive in a beaten side.
"It's a very young side and each game is a stepping stone; this year is a building phase for us and about getting more experience for the young blokes," Ehsman said.
