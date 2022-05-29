Port Macquarie Junior Tour race director Graeme Seers acknowledged Port Macquarie Cycle Club was never on its knees, but the timing of this year's event still couldn't have been better.
Almost 100 riders took to the Burrawan Forest Drive Circuit in Port Macquarie on May 28 and 29 as part of a smaller version of the Tour de France.
"This is the reigniting of the club and not that it was ever out of fire, but through COVID-19 we found a lot of clubs have lost that race element," he said.
"People still rode bikes during COVID-19, but they didn't necessarily put a number on and go and race."
Seers said numbers of riders who lined up in the individual time trial, criterium and road race events over the two days was roughly the same as 2021.
And while volunteer numbers were down, Seers said that was simply because they were out of practice.
"The volunteers have gotten into the habit of not going out to club races, but once you're in a habit of going to a race every Saturday, it gives you a target," he said.
"What you have throughout the state now are major open events, so this is major open event number two and we'll have another two and then the state championships in August."
The Port Macquarie Junior Tour will be part of the selection criteria for the state team which is then followed by the national championships which coincide with the world championships in Illawarra.
Seers said riders at the weekend travelled from all over NSW as well as Canberra and Queensland.
"What we're finding is people who want to put a number on to have a race are prepared to come and travel and have a race," he said.
"The kids have no fear; they'll have a go and their aspirations are no different to anybody you see riding in the Giro d'Italia at the moment.
"They want to do as well as they can."
After being away from Port Macquarie for 14 years, Seers has been back in town for five months which allowed him to reacquaint himself with the local region.
He said the Junior Tour wouldn't have been possible without the help of a lot of community members.
"Without Hastings council this wouldn't be on and without the police it wouldn't be on," he said.
"There's a whole team of people that dovetail together to put something like this on including the locals who put up with bike riders on their roads when they want to go to work and we've got to slow them down."
