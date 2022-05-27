Port Macquarie News

Let's talk about the weather

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology delivered news this week that we could really do without. According to its weather outlook, we're in for more rain and warmer than usual winter temperatures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.