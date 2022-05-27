Let's talk about the weather

The Bureau of Meteorology delivered news this week that we could really do without. According to its weather outlook, we're in for more rain and warmer than usual winter temperatures.
The region's already surpassed its yearly rainfall averages in just the first five months of the year, with the tiny town of Yarras, on the Hastings River west of Wauchope, earning the unenviable title of Australia's rainiest town.
It's had just 14 dry days since the start of the year.
The Bureau's latest Special Climate Statement also confirmed what Northern Rivers residents already know; it hasn't rained this much in 122 years.
The rain has not only frustrated sporting clubs trying to get a game in, or event organisers trying to draw outdoor crowds, it's also causing livestock issues, river pollution, drainage issues, road damage and extremely dangerous landslips like the one at Bellbrook west of Kempsey that has left families isolated for months.
It's no wonder then that last weekend's election saw climate change finally viewed as the electorate's greatest priority. That's because the science is irrefutable.
Adapt NSW is the agency managing the state government's response to climate change. On its website it says that: "climate change will not only affect our health and wellbeing but will also impact the natural environment that supports our way of life.
"These changes will impact our agriculture and built environments, our coasts and oceans, as well as our diverse natural ecosystems, and the connections we have with these special places."
It is ironic that Yarras belongs to the local government area that became the first in Australia to reverse its Climate Emergency Declaration. But Port Macquarie - Hastings Council is now prepared to rethink its response to climate change, and wants to hear what ratepayers and residents think.
If you are one of those randomly selected to share your opinion, please make it count.
There may not be a solution yet, but action can be taken at a global, national, local and personal level.
