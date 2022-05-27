Gallery: boots, a beach and hats by the hundreds

The first thing you notice when you walk through Port Macquarie's Breakwall Holiday Park is the hats. Hundreds of wide-brimmed, well-worn or newly bought country-style hats.
It's a completely different dress code to that of a week before when the park hosted the return of the Festival of the Sun (FOTSUN).
The same organisers are behind the two-day camping festival Boots & Beach, which kicked off Friday (May 27) and features headline performances from Lee Kernaghan, Fanny Lumsden, the Wolfe Brothers and more.
It's Port Macquarie's first country music festival and has drawn two-and-a-half thousand fans and campers. They've come from across the region and out west to places like Trangie and the traditional capital of country music, Tamworth.
Based on this first night, it looks like the home of the golden guitar has a challenger.
