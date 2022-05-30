Fun times ahead as new accessible playground opens at Port Public School

Kindergarten to Year 2 students at Port Macquarie Public School couldn't wait to enjoy their new state-of-the-art playground, which officially opened on Friday (May 27).
The accessible playground project for the school has been in the works for a few years.
"The old playground had been there for 30 years and was in disrepair," Port Macquarie Public School office administrator Katie Flint said.
"The project was started by one of our teachers Kylie Stott who started to look into playgrounds we could get for the school."
The school raised money for the playground and the P & C group was also awarded a $26,500 grant from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program for the construction.
"The goal of the P & C group is to always try and improve facilities for students at the school," Ms Flint said.
"This new playground is one of two the group has helped get for the school."
Sixteen students from Kindergarten to Year 2 were the lucky group to test out the playground on Friday morning, with other students in the same year levels trying out the equipment later in the day.
"The students are really excited about it and I know that some of our students in Year 6 wish they were back in Kindergarten so they could use it," Ms Flint said.
