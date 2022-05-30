Port Macquarie News

Fun times ahead as new accessible playground opens at Port Public School

Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:34am, first published 12:00am
The lucky students at Port Macquarie Public School who were the first to try out the new playground. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Kindergarten to Year 2 students at Port Macquarie Public School couldn't wait to enjoy their new state-of-the-art playground, which officially opened on Friday (May 27).

