Local country singer donates funds to local cricket club

Wauchope Cricket club recently benefited from the kind heart of local country singer Marcia Wells who wanted to help out after a disappointing year.
The club was impacted by vandalism during the season and wet weather created havoc on the community club.
Advertisement
Ms Wells said she wanted to give back to the local cricket club and especially the juniors.
She grew up in Dungog with former Australian cricketing legend Doug Walters and recently wrote a song about Doug which she sung at the Wauchope RSL on Mother's Day with Doug in attendance.
Plenty of CDs of the song were sold as well as a painted picture of Doug that was painted by Eric Carney.
The sales from the CDs were donated to the cricket club as well as the auctioned painting with Doug saying he wanted all the money raised to go to the local cricket club.
Wauchope cricket club president Brad Baxter said that the money would go to great use after the year the cricket club has had and couldn't thank Marcia enough for her generosity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.