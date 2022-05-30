HIGH Octane Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate has forgone the chance to help the Olyroos chase success at the under-23 Asian Cup to get his body right.
Thurgate has a slight groin issue that needs rest and withdrew from the 22-man squad which leaves for Uzbekistan on Monday.
Advertisement
The campaign would have been the 22-year-old's swansong for the under-23 national team.
The Olyroos coaching staff were prepared to manage Thurgate through the group games against Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan.
But in the end, Thurgate opted to listen to medical staff - and his body - and take a break.
"I have a couple of niggles that are overuse issues," Thurgate told the Newcastle Herald. "They have built up and I have been managing them throughout the season. I don't need surgery. It is more a stop and rest injury. I need to de-load and get off my feet completely for a couple of weeks.
"It is always an honour to get called up to the national team. It was a tough one, but I took the medical advice. I want to freshen up and come back for pre-season and hit the ground running."
Thurgate has another year to run on his contract at the Jets and hopes another strong season will be a springboard for a potential move to Europe.
"My goal is to get overseas and if I can keep playing good footy here, that takes care of itself." he said.
After a breakout 2020-21 A-League campaign, Thurgate added goals and assists to his game under Arthur Papas.
He netted five goals and with a bit of luck could have nearly doubled that tally.
"I felt like I played a bit more consistent football and popped up with a few more goals," he said. "The way we play really suits my game - highly athletic and box-to-box. I feel like I have grown this season and with another pre-season under Arthur [Papas], I can strengthen my game more."
Thurgate was rewarded for a outstanding campaign with the Newcastle Jet's member player of the year award and was nominated for the A-League All-Stars squad to take on Barcelona next week.
"It's nice to be acknowledged by the fans and members," Thurgate.
But the Port Macquarie product is adamant his and the team's game can go up another level next season.
"I want to continue playing clean, consistent football and help the team have a successful season," he said. "We played some good football this year but the consistency wasn't where it needed to be.
"We have shown glimpses that on our day we can play some great football and match it with anyone. Consistency is what we are aiming for from the start of the season to the finish - non-stop playing our football and getting results.
"We know how we want to play now. We need everybody buying into it and believing as a group that we can play well and beat any team."
Thurgate said the pair of 4-0 victories over Wellington and the 6-1 rout of Perth were examples of their A-game.
Advertisement
"There were a few games where it almost felt easy out there," he said.
"We had total control of the game. If we can get that more times than not with this group we can do something special."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.