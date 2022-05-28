For the last decade Jim Sanderson has been involved with Port Macquarie Triathlon Club, but he's never been in the hot seat.
That is all set to change in 2022 after he was elected as the president and given the challenge of growing the club's member numbers.
Rather than be intimidated he said the time was right to step up and make a difference with more people now looking to again be involved in sport and fitness after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've been on the committee and on the board in past years, but I did put my hand up to be president purely for the fact that I love the club," he said.
"I'm passionate about triathlon and I want to see the club thrive in the future. I'm getting to drink out of the trough now, mate."
And while Sanderson will be the head honcho of Port Macquarie, he wants members at sister clubs such as those in Hat Head and Forster to feel part of something bigger.
His focus will be on welcoming everyone under the one umbrella regardless of the club they compete for.
"What we're looking at this season with the triathlon club is the social aspect and the camaraderie that comes with triathlons and triathletes," he said.
"We're really looking at involving our club in conjunction with our sister clubs so people can meet not only people in their own local area, but outside of it as well."
Another focus for the new president will be on generating interest in the junior age groups which have waned as a result of the pandemic.
"We're going to go out at some stage in the season and touch base with a lot of the high schools around the area," Sanderson said.
"We'll talk with the primary schools and their education departments just to bring new kids into the sport who may have thought it was too hard to get into or it was too daunting."
Out on the course, Port Macquarie claimed second place in division three at the NSW Club Championships in Forster on May 22.
Young gun Jasper Sumpsky was one of the best-performing athletes with a third-place finish in his age group.
