Port Macquarie News

Wet weather has caused havoc for Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Sharks forward Koby Smith takes the ball up last weekend. The match with Wauchope last weekend was one of the few to have so far been completed this season.

GROUP Three Rugby League will revert to a four team semi-final series this year and endeavour to play all postponed matches caused by wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.