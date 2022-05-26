Port Macquarie surfer Archie Branch wasn't happy with the last time he was in the water back in March.
He didn't go as well as he would have liked, but still progressed to the quarter-finals of the Barney Miller Surf Classic before he couldn't position himself to benefit from any waves at the end of the heat.
Advertisement
The 14-year-old will look to improve on that quarter-final finish when the regional junior surf titles return to Port Macquarie on Sunday (May 29).
It will be the first time he has paddled out in a high-profile regional event.
"Surfing is something I want to pursue. I want to get out there and become a pro surfer, but you've got to go in comps to do that," he said.
"I don't know about winning it [on Sunday], but I'm hoping I can make it through a few heats and maybe make it to the final."
When asked what the secret was to a good showing at the weekend, the teenager was happy just to be out catching a few waves.
"I don't know if I've unlocked the secret to success yet," he said.
Event director Wayne Hudson said other local surfers including Oli Hudson and Bobby Thompson will be part of a strong local contingent.
"There's more than 30 in the event and more than half are from the Port Macquarie area which is good," he said.
"A lot of them haven't done too many comps, so it's a good stepping stone for the boys and girls to get out there, see what comps are like and what they have to do."
The event has secured an ex-World Championship Tour judge to keep an eye on the heats.
"Luke Reading is from Old Bar and has judged all around the world, so it's good that we've got that talent both in the admin level as well as the surfing level this year," Hudson said.
It will be the first time in several years the Hastings has held the titles after surfers were previously required to head to Newcastle.
"Normally we have to go down there, but this is the first year we've got it back in about six years. It's the best surfers between Forster and Port Macquarie."
The event will also be the first stop in a busy winter period for Port Macquarie surfing with the Ride the Wave festival set to be held between June 17-26.
The Australian Festival of Surfing Championships will then be held from August 5-22.
"It's a busy time and it's great because you start at regional level, then you go to the state level for Ride the Wave and the entry list for that is looking really strong," Hudson said.
Advertisement
"Then you have the national level so it's really good for our area."
A top two finish will guarantee a spot at the state titles in June although Hudson said regional competitors would also be given preference over those who don't compete.
"They're not guaranteed a spot but if you do the regional titles you're guaranteed over someone who hasn't," he said.
"There's a pathway from regional, state, nationals and then onto ISA world games."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.