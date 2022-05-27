What's biting?: Mullet strips working both day and night

After another drenching over the past week which significantly exceeded forecasts, it looks a little more promising moving into next week. While us anglers accept a bit of rain and the long term benefits it provides to our aquatic environment, a little bit of extended sunshine would certainly be most welcome.
In the estuary, the Hastings once again has a fair degree of colour after just beginning to clear somewhat. I've lost count of how many times this has occurred this year and cannot recall a year similar. As you would expect, most of the angling action will once again be concentrated in the lower reaches for the short term, pending clarity returning.

On the bream front, results have been terrific in general and should continue over the coming weeks. Before the river dirtied, lures were achieving terrific results during daylight hours, with soft vibes a standout success. On the bait front, mullet strips have been working particularly well with solid results both day and night.
Flathead numbers have also been terrific in the lower Hastings as well as in Lake Cathie. Lures of all profiles have been working well, as to whitebait and the humble prawn on the bait front. On the mulloway front, while this latest fresh is unlikely to see any significant spike in activity, there have been some solid fish to over 20 kilos haunting the coal wall and surrounds.
For luderick enthusiasts, they are yet to truly fire although there are a few fish off the break walls for those putting in the effort.
Off the rocks, tailor remain first class with some terrific fish again taken from most ledges both locally, and around Plomer and Diamond Head. Garfish and large lures have accounted for the better models. Drummer numbers are slowly improving, with a few nice fish to around 2.5 kilos being taken from Diamond Head. Many ledges however are quite sanded and could do with a big southerly swell cleaning them out.
Most headlands are also holding bream and luderick in varying degrees. On the beaches, tailor numbers have been as good as we have seen all season with quality fish above 2 kilos on offer. Lighthouse and Grants beach have both fished well, particularly during evening sessions. North beach has also been fishing exceptionally well for flathead, with soft plastics and soft vibes worked through the close in gutters achieving great results.
Bream numbers also remain solid on most beaches. Offshore, results have been quite mixed as have the conditions. The FAD is still holding mahi mahi in good numbers with some nice fish amongst them. The odd cobia, Spanish mackerel and longtail tuna have also been in Barries Bay and other close in locations a little south.
Plenty of bonito and tailor as well for those trolling close in. Bottom fishing has been treasonable with a few nice snapper and pearl perch about, while the flathead grounds in around 55m have been fishing well if you are just after a quality feed.
