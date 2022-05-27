Port Macquarie News

What's biting?: Mullet strips working both day and night

By Jason Isaac
May 27 2022 - 2:00am
Pete Dorrington recently caught this sensational 31.9 kilo cobia in Barries Bay using a live bait.

After another drenching over the past week which significantly exceeded forecasts, it looks a little more promising moving into next week. While us anglers accept a bit of rain and the long term benefits it provides to our aquatic environment, a little bit of extended sunshine would certainly be most welcome.

