'Place of Koala' taking shape in Cowarra State Forest

By Newsroom
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:57am, first published 4:21am
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams (L) with key stakeholders at the May 24 site inspection. Photo: supplied

Construction of the Guulabaa Tourism Precinct west of Port Macquarie has passed a key milestone with work on the sealed road, timber bridge, car parking and perimeter fencing now complete.

