'Place of Koala' taking shape in Cowarra State Forest

Construction of the Guulabaa Tourism Precinct west of Port Macquarie has passed a key milestone with work on the sealed road, timber bridge, car parking and perimeter fencing now complete.
The nature-based tourism precinct, which means "Place of Koala" in the Gathang language, will become an important facility for the rehabilitation and breeding of wild koalas.
The project, which is jointly-funded by the state and federal governments, will feature a Big Koala and a "net park" tree canopy experience. It will also showcase the Biripi culture through businesses run by the Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Inspecting the site today (May 24) Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the unique tourist attraction "demonstrates what partnerships can achieve".
"I look forward to seeing the official opening of this tourism precinct in the coming year."
