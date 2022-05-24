Goalkeeper Alyssa Slattery proved to be the hero as Port Macquarie claimed their first-ever division four NSW state hockey title at Armidale at the weekend.
Port finished the weekend with four wins and two draws from their six games after scores were locked at 2-all in the gold medal match with New England.
With no extra-time taken, players headed straight to one-on-ones where Slattery saved all the New England shots to lead the side to victory.
Coach Ali Hudson said it was a pleasing result albeit slightly unexpected.
"It was a very pleasant surprise," she said.
"The girls really came together as a team and while they weren't the most skilled like the other teams, because they played well as a team is what got them the result."
New England always had their noses in front until a late equaliser from the visitors saw the game go into the one-on-ones.
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie's under-18 division two side played without luck which saw them play off for seventh and eighth.
