Rather than be daunted about having to survive more potential 10-round bouts rather than the three rounds she became accustomed to, Port Macquarie boxer Jess Messina is excited.
The self-proclaimed brawler is preparing to transition into a professional career after the realisation life as an amateur was about to stall ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
"Everyone's told me my style is more suited to a professional style; I'm a bit of a brawler. I just like to go in there and punch on," she said.
"I'm really excited. With amateurs you've got Comm Games, Olympics and prestigious events like that which is amazing, but as a pro you've got world titles and other big fights."
Messina has already represented her country as an amateur; now she wants to replicate that feeling in the professional ring.
"I've represented my country a few times overseas which is fantastic, but there's nothing else on the horizon for the female amateurs for the next couple of years until Paris," she said.
The last couple of years have been a rollercoaster for the 30-year-old.
Now, she has come out the other side of an uncertain time where she had minimal fights that provided her with some time to reassess what she wanted out of her career.
It made the decision to chase a professional career a lot easier as it was a path she had always wanted to go down, but the timing was never right.
She admits her hand was forced after unsuccessful Tokyo Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games' selection bids left her in limbo.
"There have been times [in the last three years] where I've really had to dig deep and think 'is this what I want'," Messina said.
She used the success stories of fellow Australian boxers Ebanie Bridges and Skye Nicholson as motivation.
"Everything is going well with professional boxing and Ebanie and Skye are fighting overseas, so now is a better time than any to get into [professional boxing]."
Attempting to qualify for the Australian team ahead of Paris 2024 is still on her radar, but Messina isn't looking too far ahead.
"I'm taking it one fight at a time and one step at a time, so I'm focusing on the professional ranks now and we'll see how we go," she said.
"It might take off really well and I might get some big fights overseas and within Australia as well."
Messina is hopeful of eventually appearing on a No Limit Boxing undercard in the future.
No Limit are a top boxing promotional company who currently promote the best talent in the country including Tim Tszyu.
Despite being out of the spotlight for a few years, Messina has already gathered some support from promoters overseas.
"The last couple of years haven't helped because I haven't been that active, but a lot of people in the boxing community know me from the amateur days and things like that.
"I think people would be quite excited to watch me fight as a professional."
Messina has had some preliminary discussions with promoters to appear on the card for a bout in Thailand in July.
