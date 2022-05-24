Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council endorses draft Fly Neighbourly Agreement

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 24 2022 - 7:00am
Port Macquarie Airport. Photo: File

Aircraft noise due to circuit training at Port Macquarie Airport will be monitored for the next 12 months after council endorsed the Draft Fly Neighbourly Agreement (FNA) at the May council meeting.

