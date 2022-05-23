Video: Pat Conaghan on lessons learned and being in election limbo

Pat Conaghan is feeling optimistic.
But only three New South Wales seats remain in doubt tonight after Saturday's federal election and his seat of Cowper is one of them.
Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing preferences count, the electorate's support of teal independent Caz Heise and the resulting swing against the Nationals' MP, is cause for reflection.
Speaking to the Port Macquarie News on Monday (May 23), Mr Conaghan said he had been in touch with Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce every day, and that while both are confident they will retain the seat, it is clear they have work to do to regain voters' trust.
Taking in the Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour areas, Cowper is one of the original Federation seats and has been held by the Country/National Party for all but two years.
Caz Heise's team was contacted for comment today, but did not respond.
