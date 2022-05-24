Wauchope businesses are calling on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to fix a drainage issue and prevent future flash flooding events.
Businesses situated along High Street and Cameron Street were inundated with water during a flash flooding event on March 25.
Advertisement
The event was caused by heavy rainfall and inadequate stormwater drainage to alleviate the water build up.
Physio Collective's Grayce Gerke shares an office space with another business on High Street.
They are fearful a flash flooding event could reoccur in the future, if drainage issues aren't addressed.
Both businesses lost thousands of dollars when water rushed into the building, damaging equipment and products.
"We still live in fear that it could happen again, especially in the current climate at the moment with the rainfall," Grayce said.
When the flash flooding event happened in March, Grayce and the other business owner cleaned until 3am.
"We were trying to push the water out, we were cleaning, we had to take walls down and doors out," she said.
"We had the dehumidifiers in here for four days."
IPN Mid Coast's Jeff Rogers was also impacted by the flash flooding event and has represented impacted businesses during correspondence with council.
There are 26 businesses and 40 employees who are part of the precinct.
Jeff said he understands that council has to follow the correct process when it comes to finding a solution, but he's calling on staff to act in a manner which is efficient.
"We believe it's a relatively simple and low cost fix," he said.
"We think it's the stormwater drain that goes to culvert under the railway line.
"If that was modified slightly, it would alleviate the backing up effect that happens during that intense rain burst."
Jeff said the flash flooding event wasn't a typical flood, caused by a swollen river - as seen in March 2021.
Advertisement
"It was just the intensity of the rainfall that fell on already wet ground," he said.
"There was a burst of rain that evening which was something most of us had never seen before."
Jeff has taken steps to mitigate the risk of any future flash flooding event.
He's spent thousands of dollars on flood gates to avoid having to clean up his business again.
Toyworld Wauchope is located on Cameron Street and owner Tracey Hore said the flash flooding event was an inconvenience.
She said it's impossible to predict when another might occur and described the issue as "frustrating".
Advertisement
Wauchope residents Elaine Smith and Kay Leicht said the drainage is a huge issue but it needs to be addressed by council as a priority.
"It's not an easy one to solve but that's for the engineers to work out," Kay said.
Kay has been a resident for 72 years and Elaine for 69 years.
Kay believes if the issue had arisen in Port Macquarie then it would have been addressed.
Council staff met with the Wauchope business community in early April to hear their concerns and discuss options for future infrastructure improvements to CBD drainage.
"Since that meeting, staff have completed preliminary modelling and we are currently analysing these results," a council spokesperson said.
Advertisement
"The data collected from this investigation will enable council to determine future maintenance requirements and possible upgrades to critical infrastructure to help alleviate flooding in the area."
The spokesperson said council will continue to engage directly with affected businesses and provide community updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.