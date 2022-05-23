Only postal votes left in Cowper count; Nationals likely to retain seat

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 24, 1.30pm
The counting of all 72 polling booths in the Cowper electorate has been completed.
The Nationals MP Pat Conaghan is ahead by 5385 votes.
There are 6000 postal votes yet to be counted.
Contrary to some reports there is no recount, with the ABC calling the seat for The Nationals.
Independent Caz Heise is yet to concede.
Monday, May 23.
The seat of Cowper remains one of only three electorates in NSW still undecided as votes continue to be counted on Monday (May 23).
Cowper has been held by the National Party since 1919.
A strong campaign by teal independent Caz Heise has put the safe seat in doubt.
A postal vote preference count was received on Sunday, with 66.5 per cent for Ms Heise and 33.5 per cent for incumbent MP Pat Conaghan, narrowing the margin between the two candidates.
As of 12.30pm on Monday, Mr Conaghan is in the lead with 56.7 per cent while Ms Heise is sitting at 43.3 per cent of votes counted.
By noon on Monday, six of 72 polling booth votes have been returned and 49.59 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a two candidate preferred count undertaken.
Mr Conaghan said while the result is tighter than he would have liked, there are still many ballot papers that need to be counted.
"My scrutineers are currently telling me that the preference flows are looking positive for us," he said.
"It's been interesting to see the splits between all candidates in the primary votes. Labor and the Greens essentially retained a similar percentage as the last election, as did UAP.
"The Independent primary votes are very similar to the last election as well, up around two per cent on Oakeshott's numbers from 2019, which is not surprising given the similarities in their campaigns.
"Those who voted Oakeshott last election would likely vote 'teal' this election, and there would be some pick up from the Greens vote by 'teal' as well, which is certainly what we have seen in the numbers to date."
Mr Conaghan said it's a watch and wait game at the moment.
"I will be watching the counts closely over the next couple of days. If I am re-elected, I look forward to continuing to work hard for the Cowper community in the next term," he said.
Meanwhile, Ms Heise posted to her Facebook page on Monday morning and said it's currently too close to call the result.
"We have expert scrutineers in place and the numbers keep see-sawing with no conclusive results," the post stated.
"Still too close to call one way or the other. Fingers and toes crossed for a favourable result soon."
