Port Macquarie News
Federal Election

Only postal votes left in Cowper count; Nationals likely to retain seat

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:42am, first published May 23 2022 - 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Conaghan (Nationals), Caz Heise (Independent)

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 24, 1.30pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.