Wauchope Blues maintained their perfect start to the Group 3 ladies league tag season on Saturday when they cruised to a 38-0 win over Port Macquarie Sharks.
It followed an 18-0 win over Forster-Tuncurry on May 7.
Sharks coach Dylan Clark said his side dropped the ball in the first set and things never really improved from there.
"That set the platform for the rest of the game and the girls dropped their heads and got a bit flustered with the ball in hand and defence as well," he said.
"Definitely some work to do. I think it came down to our effort and attitude in defence so that's two things we've really got to work on in the next couple of weeks.
"We're a bit rusty so there's a lot to work on, but definitely some good things to take out of it that and into next week's game."
