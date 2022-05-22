Port Macquarie News
Photos

Wauchope Blues defeat Port Macquarie Sharks in Group 3 rugby league match on May 21

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
May 22 2022 - 5:00am
Wauchope Blues maintained their perfect start to the Group 3 ladies league tag season on Saturday when they cruised to a 38-0 win over Port Macquarie Sharks.

