The life of a sporting club committee member can sometimes be a thankless task.
Wauchope Soccer Club's Rebecca Buerckner's day started at 5am yesterday (May 21) when she was in the process of transferring matches next door from Fairmont Gardens to Landrigan Park.
More than 25mm of rain had fallen overnight which was thought to have once again ended any hopes of weekend sport being played in the Hastings.
But with the help of other clubs around the region, the juniors managed to get on the field.
"We saw the opportunity with Findlay Park closing and then a few other fields closed as well so we were trying to work out where our teams were playing and how to squeeze them in just so the kids could play," she said.
Buerckner was up ringing around until 10pm on Friday night and was awake continuing it at 5am on Saturday.
"It's disappointing and frustrating, but you can't really change the weather, can you," she said.
The result of the consistent rainfall means that Wauchope's traditional home of Fairmont Gardens is likely to be out of action for the remainder of the season.
"Our fields at Fairmont which have been our home for 40 years have never looked as damaged. We won't get back on there for the smaller kids this year unfortunately," Buerckner said.
"The little fields are destroyed. As soon as you walk on them you're up to your shins in mud."
While the weekend was meant to be the fifth round of competition, for some age groups it was the first time they had played.
Buerckner said that was what junior sport is all about.
"The kids are happy and that's all you want - you've just got to juggle the parents," she said.
"We know how frustrating it is, but as a club and committee we're doing the best we can. Drainage would be good if you could do it overnight."
