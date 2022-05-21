Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie residents cast their vote in the 2022 federal election

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 21 2022 - 4:30am
Port Macquarie residents head to the polls in the 2022 federal election on May 21.

It was a slower start to election day for Port Macquarie residents, with one volunteer describing the flow of voters as "steady" at Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus polling centre.

