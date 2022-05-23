They will have more than 4000 screaming Colombians baying for their blood, but East Coast Eagles have welcomed the challenge ahead at the 2022 International Centennial Futsal Cup.
Coach Mick Day isn't concerned about results, he just wants his players to enjoy the experience as they battle some of the best teams from each country's national league.
Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Venezuela are just four of the nations who will be represented.
"Only Spain are missing from the top five countries in the world and then we've got little old East Coast from Port Macquarie," Day said.
"It doesn't matter what group we're in, everyone's going to say 'that's the group of death' ... but they all are for us.
"We might avoid Brazil, but get Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina or we might not get Argentina and get Brazil instead.
"Each group will be super hard, but we're really looking forward to that challenge."
The Port Macquarie-based club qualified for the international tournament after they impressed during the 2021 Southern Cross Futsal League in Australia.
They then received an invitation to compete at the event which will coincide with the host town's 100-year anniversary celebrations.
Day and his players didn't need to be asked twice about accepting.
"Our expectations are to be humble and be hungry when we get there," he said.
"We will try and be competitive, but it's mainly about enjoying the whole experience of the journey and being able to see that culture. It's sold-out.
"It's played in a 4500-seat venue so you'll have over 4000 Colombians screaming for Colombia, not for us."
While some players may be daunted about the prospect, the coach said it was important to welcome it.
"Don't stress over those moments. Enjoying those moments will be a big thing for us," he said.
"We want to start making a mark that these sort of opportunities are available for Australian teams. We're going over to represent and we'll see how we go."
The tournament will run from June 7-13 at Barrancabermeja.
If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.
