Another magic day for Ash Morgan at Port Macquarie

Ash Morgan maintained his outstanding form this season with a riding treble highlighting the Port Macquarie race meeting on Tuesday.
The Welsh born hoop commenced the day well by travelled off the rails for most of the journey and powering down the centre of the track to take out the Hem Property Maiden Handicap aboard Miss Super.
The Fleur Blanch trained filly deserved victory following a solid second behind Sir Ravanelli at her recent resumption from a three-month break and was ridden with great confidence in scoring by just over a length.
This was followed by a barnstorming victory aboard Cantrell with the daughter of Dundeel making up many lengths to land the prize just over a length and reward the Paul Perry trained gelding following recent consistent performances.
Morgan produced the ride of the day aboard Evocator in the final event with the Jenny Graham trained gelding missing the start before sliding along the rails to save ground and motoring underneath Golden Fantasy to claim victory by a head margin.
Multiple success on the program propelled the prominent jockey to one hundred and ten victories for the current season and places him within striking distance of James McDonald in an endeavour to clinch the top mantle in the next two months.
It has been a wonderful period in the career of Ash Morgan with his hard work and dedication continuing to be rewarded and the top position remains achievable due to the interstate commitments required for McDonald.
The program also featured a riding double to Dylan Gibbons with the promising young apprentice continuing to impress following wins aboard the Kris Lees trained pair, Lanover and Velvet Haze.
Lanover settled near the tail of the field in the opening event before producing a barnstorming burst to finish over the top of Cherokee Cherry and claim victory by a comprehensive margin.
This was followed by the impressive win of Velvet Haze when Gibbons was able to weave a passage through the centre of the field aboard the young debutant to claim the prize over De Lovely Lad and Limpida.
It has been a meteoric rise for the young jockey since his first victory some two years ago and the double takes his current season tally to ninety wins and an overall record of one hundred and seventy-six.
Zoom Outcome was successful in race four with Luke Rolls able to withstand the strong finishing effort of Lisztomania to land the prize for the Marc Quinn stable while Our Boy Malcolm continued the recent success of Grant Buckley when scoring in the penultimate event.
The enthusiastic crowd enjoyed fine weather conditions with the track surface remaining in the heavy range for the program featuring winners travelling in various positions down the home running.
Racing continues at the Port Macquarie track with a stand-alone NSW program scheduled for May 31 with all classes catered for and prizemoney of $192,000 up for grabs.
