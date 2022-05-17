The inaugural Bravehearts Mid North Coast race day was washed out in 2019, but three years later the second one had more luck at Port Macquarie Race Club on May 17.
Bravehearts is Australia's leading child protection organisation and in the region they hold functions to raise money to fully fund child protection education in the LGA for children aged three to eight.
Chairperson Jenny Watts said it was an important fundraiser to generate awareness with one in five children believed to have been sexually assaulted by the time they're 18.
"In 70 to 90 per cent of the cases the offender is known, trusted and loved by the family," Ms Watts said.
"Ninety-five per cent of cases reported by children are found to be true, but two out of three adults will tell you that they will not believe a child if they disclose something to an adult which is very sad."
2022 will be the first year in three years where children will be able to receive education due to the pandemic which has prevented people visiting schools to deliver things like the safety program.
"We continue to do this and we like to fully fund the education so that every child can receive the education regardless of their family circumstances," Ms Watts said.
"We have a mascot called Ditto who is a lion cub and he goes into the schools with professional educators and puts on a very interactive, formative and fun show. It teaches children how to keep their bodies safe and that it is okay to say no."
Ms Watts said they were likely to hold the fundraiser every two years rather than annually.
"We might do something different otherwise is gets a bit boring," she said.
"We have a Melbourne Cup luncheon every year, we do trivia nights, we do Bunnings barbecues and most things that other charities do. We just try to think outside the square occasionally just to be a bit different."
