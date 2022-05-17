Port Macquarie News

Bravehearts Mid North Coast host race day at Port Macquarie on May 17

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 17 2022 - 6:00am
Bravehearts Mid North Coast hosted a fundraiser at Port Macquarie Race Club on May 17.

The inaugural Bravehearts Mid North Coast race day was washed out in 2019, but three years later the second one had more luck at Port Macquarie Race Club on May 17.

