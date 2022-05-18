Port Macquarie News

Birdon awarded $40 million contract to build Young Endeavour ship replacement

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:42am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A replacement ship for the Young Endeavour will be built in Port Macquarie. Image: Birdon.

A shipbuilding project is set to invigorate the Port Macquarie-Hastings economy, according to Birdon's general manager Joe Smith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.