The Y NSW has welcomed the Port Macquarie-Hastings community with open arms after taking over the management of four public swimming pools owned by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC).
A family fun day was held at Port Macquarie Olympic Pool on Saturday, May 14, to celebrate the announcement.
Advertisement
More than 200 locals of all ages attended the event and enjoyed a sausage sizzle, give-aways and tried their athletic ability on an inflatable obstacle course.
"The weather was on our side and it turned out to be a beautiful day for us to officially welcome the local community and let them know how excited we are to be serving them," Alisa Wells, The Y NSW area manager of recreation and camps, said.
The not-for-profit organisation took over management of the public swimming pools in Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Wauchope and Kendall after PMHC made the decision in confidential during the March 7 extraordinary council meeting.
The Y NSW started serving the local community on Anzac Day.
"Family is central to what we do here at The Y, we're here for family; the diversity of families within our community is what makes us The Y," Ms Wells said.
"One of the biggest things is the community impact, being a for-purpose organisation we want to ensure the impact we have is actually serving the community more broadly than just the pool facilities, in that we aim to reinvest a portion of the profit share back into community programs."
PMHC deputy mayor Adam Roberts attended the event on Saturday and said council welcomes The Y as managers of the four council owned pools.
"The event clearly demonstrates the Y's ability to connect with the community, and their understanding of the importance of servicing regional communities such as ours," he said.
"Obviously the Y is a very professional organisation, they focus on building communities and it's fantastic to have them supporting us in all four pools that we have in the region."
Regular opening hours will apply for the rest of the year for Port Macquarie Olympic Pool and Wauchope Memorial Olympic Pool.
Kendall Community Pool and Laurieton Swimming Pool closed for the winter season on April 24 and will reopen in spring.
The Y NSW will be introducing programs for people of all ages, people living with a disability, and for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds in the coming months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.