Port Macquarie News

Whatever I Say to call the shots at Port on Tuesday

By Rod Fuller
May 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Shailer. Photo: supplied

The Paul Shailer stable is enjoying an outstanding run of success in recent weeks, and this is set to continue when Whatever I Say competes in the Flower Hotels Class 2 Handicap at the Port Macquarie race meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.