Whatever I Say to call the shots at Port on Tuesday

The Paul Shailer stable is enjoying an outstanding run of success in recent weeks, and this is set to continue when Whatever I Say competes in the Flower Hotels Class 2 Handicap at the Port Macquarie race meeting on Tuesday.
The son of Pierro possesses a strong record at his home track and this was evident with recent victories over Devil's Inn at the circuit three starts ago before accounting for Being Naughty in comprehensive fashion at his last local outing.
Whatever I Say travelled to Randwick a month ago and was responsible for a strong sixth behind Lucky Sham in Highway company with the recent break together with an ability to handle heavy track conditions providing plenty of confidence for a forward showing.
It is significant that Ben Looker has been engaged for the mount with the prominent local hoop creating a wonderful association with the Shailer training establishment over the past few months.
Looker recently broke the magical one thousand career win mark, and this form has continued following recent riding doubles at Armidale and Glen Innes taking his current season record to 71 victories and 88 placings with a strike rate of just over fourteen percent.
Paul Shailer has made a successful transition to the local training ranks since relocating from the Gold Coast and this has been highlighted by a tally of eleven wins for the current NSW season.
He has created a local fortress with ten of his wins being at Port and success by Laphroaig last October at Grafton being the only victory away from his home base.
The stable also has strong claims in the first race with Cherokee Cherry following the filly's strong placing behind In Hot Water at Taree last week while Darci Diva deserves to break through in the Steeline Benchmark 66 Handicap after recent placings.
His other runner is Mista Razzledazzle in race five with the former Victorian impressive at his debut local victory over Dr Demon before an even recent performance at Taree last start.
The clash with The Mistral in the event should provide plenty of interest with the Kim Waugh trained gelding deserving success following placings at his previous four appearances.
The son of Casino Princess was responsible for an outstanding effort when beaten into second placing behind Boncassie at Taree last week after camping on the outside of the leader for most of the journey.
A massive list of final acceptances has been received for the program and this has provided a competitive card of racing featuring plenty of chances peppered throughout the day.
The course proper is handling the inclement weather conditions currently affecting the north coast well with officials monitoring the skies in the days leading up to the fixture.
Limited reserved seating remains available inside the Ivan Livermore Stand with tables also available in the outside bar or betting ring.
There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
The Port racing complex remains a COVID-19 safe venue and everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and follow guidelines despite the relaxation of many government regulations.
