What's On: your Hastings Valley events and activities guide

One of the Cancer Council's most exciting and glamorous events, Stars of Hastings Dance for Cancer is a gala fundraising affair that sees local legends, everyday heroes, and influential community members teamed up with a professional dance teacher. Each pair learn one dance to perform on the event night and compete for the three awards up for grabs, Judges Choice, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser. The money raised helps fund world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their experience. The event is on June 17 at The Glasshouse from 5.30pm. For more information, visit the Cancer Council's website.