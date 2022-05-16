What's On: your Hastings Valley events and activities guide

If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
There is plenty of local produce, bargains and some great browsing to be had at the local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out year-round.
Family Drug Support is running free workshops for families who have loved ones struggling with alcohol and other drug issues. Called Stepping Forward, the sessions are designed to give people a safe space to share and be supported while also providing clear and practical advice. They will be held in the Clydesdale Room at Port Macquarie Racecourse from 9am to 4pm on June 4 and June 11. Bookings for sessions 1-3 and sessions 4 - 6 are via Eventbrite.
Purple Warriors Australia is inviting serving and former defence personnel and their families to "channel your inner-dragon" during a fun day on the water on June 4. The event is hosted by Port Macquarie "Maroro" Outrigger Club and the Flamin' Dragons, and will run from 11am at the rear of the marina at 18 Park Street. You can try dragon boating or paddle in an outrigger canoe. Those aged over 12-years can register at support@invictusaustralia.org
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is hosting a series of "Community Preparedness Days" to provide important information about natural disasters. Key emergency services personnel will be available to talk to attendees about "pre, during and post" disaster management. Children can enjoy a day of games, music and food, and take part in terrain training obstacle courses. One has already been held in Laurieton, with Port Macquarie's to be held at Westport Park on May 21 from 1pm - 4pm and Wauchope's to be held at Bain Park on June 4 from 1pm - 4pm.
The region's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, will return to its original format with an evening program in 2022. The Port Macquarie CBD will come alive with light, music and culture to celebrate our region's creative talent from 5pm to 9pm on June 10. ArtWalk includes exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, artists markets, workshops, installations and more. A sound and light installation, called Connecting the Dots, will be projected onto the Port Macquarie Historic Courthouse as part of ArtWalk.
The inaugural TORTUGA festival is set to hit Westport Park, Port Macquarie from June 10 until June 19. The incredible line-up of circus, music, cabaret and comedy shows will take place in the beautiful art deco venue, the Aurora Spiegeltent. Audiences can expect a variety of performances, including the multi award winning Head First Acrobats and an evening of music with the darling of ABC Jazz, Monica Trapaga. Visit the festival website for tickets.
The South West Rocks Running Festival is on Sunday, June 12 and has a 42.2km marathon, 21.1km half marathon, 10km and 5km fun runs and junior events. Hosted by the Hat Head Tri Club, this event showcases the pristine waters of Trial Bay and the nature of Arakoon National Park
One of the Cancer Council's most exciting and glamorous events, Stars of Hastings Dance for Cancer is a gala fundraising affair that sees local legends, everyday heroes, and influential community members teamed up with a professional dance teacher. Each pair learn one dance to perform on the event night and compete for the three awards up for grabs, Judges Choice, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser. The money raised helps fund world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their experience. The event is on June 17 at The Glasshouse from 5.30pm. For more information, visit the Cancer Council's website.
Showcasing some amazing Aussie talent near Port Macquarie's Town Beach, this is an event not to be missed. It will run over two weekends; June 17 - 19 and June 24 - 26. British India, Jebediah and Dallas Crane are set to grace the festival stage. The event also features an open division surf competition, skateboarding competition, market stalls, food vendors and a family fun zone. For more information and to view the full line-up visit the Ride the Wave website.
Artist applications are now open for the much anticipated Sculpture in the Gaol in South West Rocks. A slew of top sculpture artists will take part and some of the region's best acts are scheduled for opening night. There will also be a family fun day. Sculpture in the Gaol is on Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 10. This will be the 14th Sculpture in the Gaol, which transforms the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol at Arakoon, South West Rocks, into a stunning artistic landscape.
New Journeys Broad Horizons is the work of Port Macquarie art practitioner Lucy Frost who was commissioned for the project. The exhibition focuses on bringing selected items from the Museum's collection to life in the 21st century. The exhibition considers both the journeys of the objects and Lucy's personal journey, and includes interactive elements. The exhibition is supported by Create NSW's Arts and Cultural Funding Program. New Journeys Broad Horizons can be viewed at the Port Macquarie Museum, 22 Clarence Street, Port Macquarie, located in Port Macquarie's cultural precinct. The Museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. The exhibition runs until the end of October.
Mamamia: If you love Mamma Mia! you will love ABBA tribute show Mamamia. They'll be performing at the Laurieton United Services Club on June 3 from 8pm. Tickets from the club website.
The Heart of the Matter: Club North Haven is hosting The Heart of the Matter on Saturday, August 13 from 8pm. The show will take the crowd on a musical journey through the career of The Eagle. Tickets from the club website.
