Port Macquarie's Corey Tutt wins 2022 Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 16 2022 - 6:00pm
Founder of DeadlyScience Corey Tutt wins Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award. Photo: Supplied

A passion for teaching science to Indigenous students has seen Port Macquarie local Corey Tutt take home the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award at the 2022 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards NSW and ACT.

Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

