A passion for teaching science to Indigenous students has seen Port Macquarie local Corey Tutt take home the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award at the 2022 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards NSW and ACT.
The award recognises young Indigenous people using their own stories and life experiences to give back to their communities and make a difference.
The awards were announced at Doltone House on May 13 with almost 400 guests in attendance.
"I was a bit speechless as the other candidates in my category were all amazing people," Mr Tutt said.
The 29-year-old founded DeadlyScience which has been helping bring STEM resources into rural and remote classrooms for a number of years and was founded after Mr Tutt discovered remote schools were often critically under-resourced.
Mr Tutt has been recognised for his work supporting remote schools and publishing his STEM books for young budding scientists, the First Scientists and the DeadlyScience series.
"The work that we do with DeadlyScience is really important because we often think of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids as sportspeople or artists, but our people were also the first scientists, the first engineers, the first astronomers," Mr Tutt said.
"Young people love STEM and when we give kids opportunities in STEM today, we build better tomorrows."
Transgrid head of Indigenous engagement and sustainability Heather Wagland presented Mr Tutt with the award on Friday night.
"As a business Transgrid has a passion for supporting Indigenous businesses as part of our reconciliation journey, especially those that help us close the gap in education," she said.
"We also have a passion for students to learn and study STEM subjects and with Corey and his DeadlyScience program, the two come together and we are so pleased that we can support him in his incredible work."
Mr Tutt said the recognition and award win is a team effort for DeadlyScience.
"I'm very honoured to receive the award, but it's all of the kids and the communities that we work in that drives DeadlyScience," he said.
"Receiving awards like this shows kids that they can get there and they can do things that make a difference."
Mr Tutt also took the opportunity at the awards night to connect with other young achievers.
"I did ask the other attendees to write a supportive message in some DeadlyScience books that will be donated to schools impacted by flooding," he said.
"I just really want to thank everyone for their continuous support for DeadlyScience."
