Port Macquarie News

Hastings community visits Lismore as a support trip to help the flood-affected region

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hastings has made a trip to Lismore on Saturday, May 14, to support the flood-devastated community and hand over generously donated supplies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.