The Hastings has made a trip to Lismore on Saturday, May 14, to support the flood-devastated community and hand over generously donated supplies.
Hastings Co-op was the organiser and principal coordinator of the support trip to help the Lismore community on its road to recovery after two major floods in a month.
The trip included donations of Hastings-made hampers with the support of about 15 businesses as well as donations of cleaning products and fuel vouchers.
Hastings Co-op business and community development manager Tim Walker said the trip was a "wonderful success".
"It was an emotional day," Mr Walker said. "The Lismore community was so incredibly appreciative of the cleaning supplies, kindly donated by Metcash... [as well as] all the vegetables, fruit and meat.
"Not only did we and our partners donate food, cleaning products and water, but we also gave the hub and Resilient Lismore nearly $5000 in fuel vouchers, which will go to assist some of those volunteers and members of the Lismore community who are most in need."
From noon until 10pm, the Hotel Metropole Lismore came to life for the first time in months with food, live music, giveaways and raffles. The event was part of a fundraiser for the Lismore community.
"The nighttime event was sensational," Mr Walker said. "We raised a lot of funds for Resilient Lismore and other charities.
"All the things I gave away were auctioned off, raffled or just given away as lucky draw prizes. Some were also given away to families in need. It was just wonderful to be a part of."
Hastings Co-op had gathered handmade quilts, local product, gifts and donations for the event, while Neighbours actress Madeline West held the auction.
Hotel Metropole Lismore thanked the Hastings community for their generous donations in a Facebook post.
"What a fabulous day and night," the post stated. "Thank you everyone for bringing such fun and generosity with you. We can't thank Tim Walker enough for bringing this event to life
"You and your team from the Hastings Co-op are truly amazing and we don't even know where to begin to thank you. The donations from the Hastings region and surrounds were next level."
