Tamara Kemp scored a double as Tacking Point Thunder cruised past Wingham 4-0 in their Mid North Coast Hockey League women's fixture in Port Macquarie on May 14.
Zara Ferguson and Maddi Drewitt also found the back of the net as Thunder kept in touch with the front-runners of the competition.
It continued their up-and-down season following a 3-1 loss to Camden Haven on Wednesday night.
Coach Jarrod Smith believed his team were still a bit rusty on combinations, but are getting closer to playing the style of hockey he wants them to play.
"We've got to start putting consistent performances together like this," he said.
"We don't want to win it in the first three minutes - it's about earning a right to go into a goal circle and score.
"At times we overplay that too much and want to score in the first three seconds every time we turn a ball over.
"We need to be patient and then earn the right to get into the 'D' to score goals."
Kemp, Ferguson and Drewitt were among Thunder's best although the coach believed Chelsea Marshall and Domi Toohey were also impressive.
"We had a pretty good mix of players today. Tam getting two goals was very good, Chelsea was the player that held us together - not that she did anything overly complicated - it was just that balance at the back.
"Domi had a good game and Maddi as always [was good] so it was a bit of a mix of players that played really well."
Smith said Wingham's old-school style of hockey caused Thunder some headaches early on before they settled into their groove.
"In some ways the way they play is hard to play against because it's not the way we set up, but they were up for the contest and pushed us all the way so it was good."
