Local duo Ella Scaysbrook and Vanna Limeburner have some work to do when day two of the North Coast Junior Masters tees off on Sunday (May 15).
Scaysbrook used to play in Port Macquarie and now plays out of the Australian Golf Club in Sydney, but is four shots behind leader Michelle Bang.
Fellow Mid North Coast product Vanna Limeburner is another three shots further back as Emerald Downs Golf holds the event for the first-ever time.
Course director Brendon Roods hopes it is the start of something regular after the event had to be transferred from its normal venue of the Kew Country Club due to persistent rain.
"I hope it's the start and a stepping stone for us to be able to hold more events," Roods said.
"The guys from Golf NSW and the Jack Newton Junior Golf came up to see what we've got here and they were saying about how picturesque the course is.
"We're very excited to have it. In the lead-up, the staff have been just busting their ass and working really hard with getting everything organised."
It wasn't without some nervous moments when more than 70 millimetres of rain fell in Port Macquarie during the 48 hours before the first player teed off on Saturday (May 14).
When the course held up reasonably well, Roods said it made the hard work beforehand worth it.
"From a club perspective a lot of these kids and their parents didn't really know that we existed, so being a small, privately-owned course ... it's good to get this sort of exposure.
"This is probably one of our first-ever tournaments that we've held and being a Jack Newton Junior Golf one we're very proud to be able to hold that one."
