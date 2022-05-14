Hastings Valley Netball Association were thanking their lucky stars that they can play on an all-weather court on May 14.
The persistent rain that had fallen over the Port Macquarie-Hastings region disappeared on Saturday as round six of the competition was played at Macquarie Park.
After five rounds Wauchope are setting the standard in open division one while Port Combined Fusion and Port Combined Hurricanes are hot on their heels.
HVNA publicity officer Linda Dewbery said it was pleasing to see some of the lesser-known teams performing well early in the season.
"Port Combined 10A Sparkles are undefeated in their first season of competitive netball," she said.
If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.
