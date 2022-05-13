Sandra Slattery has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Wayne Jackson Outstanding Community Service Award.
The award was presented by the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce on May 13 at the Gala Dinner, in partnership with the Jackson family, to honour the memory and contributions of the late Wayne Jackson.
"All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you," Sandra said when she received the award.
"I had the opportunity to work with Wayne a few years ago.
"Two weekends ago I completed my first half marathon swim, which is in relation to Wayne."
In her speech, Sandra said swimming didn't come easily to her.
Wayne gave her a yellow Ironman cap to encourage her.
"I actually wore that cap on the day I swam two weeks ago," Sandra said.
"Wayne inspired me.
"This family is amazing and I'm so privileged to win this award."
Wayne's wife Rebecca and son Will presented the award to Sandra.
Wayne was a valued Port Chamber board member, had previously been involved with organising and planning the annual Business Awards events and served as treasurer for several years, until his tragic passing in June 2018.
Wayne worked in the banking industry locally since 1995 and was well known and respected within the business community.
The theme of resilience dominated the Gala, after a challenging period where the region faced floods in March 2021, which followed on the back of the impacts of COVID and bushfires.
Winners were announced from a list of finalists over 35 categories.
The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce received about 11,000 votes and more than 225 entries for the 2021 awards.
Winners across four consecutive years or five years, during the lifetime of the Awards, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Seven businesses including Bennetts Steel, Cassegrain Wines, Fast Plast Building Supplies, CS Mechanical, MBC Recruitment, Port Macquarie Performing Arts and Touchwood Flowers were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
