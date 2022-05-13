Whalebone Wharf has been named as the Hastings' Business of the Year at the 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards.
Businesses from across the Port Macquarie-Hastings region were celebrated at a Gala Dinner on Friday, May 13 at Panthers Port Macquarie.
The theme of resilience dominated the Gala, after a challenging period where the region faced floods in March 2021, which followed on the back of the impacts of COVID and bushfires.
In receiving the high accolade, Whalebone Wharf owner Nathan Tomkins said he didn't know if the business would be able to recover after the March 2021 floods.
"It was a pretty tough time there," he said.
"The place was an absolute disaster zone."
However, with the support of staff and members of the community, the business was able to rebuild.
"It took four weeks, without much sleep," he said.
Mr Tomkins thanked his partner Yvette for backing him with every step along the way to recovery.
"We're back and bigger than ever," he said.
Whalebone Wharf also received the Excellence in Business Accolade, with Hastings Physio and Health taking out the Excellence in Small Business award.
Winners were announced from a list of finalists over 35 categories.
The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce received about 11,000 votes and more than 225 entries for the 2021 awards.
Winners across four consecutive years or five years, during the lifetime of the Awards, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Seven businesses including Bennetts Steel, Cassegrain Wines, Fast Plast Building Supplies, CS Mechanical, MBC Recruitment, Port Macquarie Performing Arts and Touchwood Flowers were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
