Better together: celebrating our volunteers and businesses

It is now a month since I started as the Editor of the Port News and I'm still blown-away by the stories I hear about volunteers raising much-needed funds for those doing it tough, or organising events - big and small - for others to enjoy.
This week, Reporter Ruby Pascoe shared how the team at DeadlyScience had teamed up with Port Macquarie Rotary to deliver STEM supplies to remote schools; Reporter Mardi Borg discovered a group of people delivering much-needed fresh fruit and vegetables to Lismore; while Sports Reporter Paul Jobber spoke to Port Macquarie doctor Andriy Boyko who is about to join the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.
For each of these stories, there are scores more. I wish we could share them all.
It is apt then that next week is National Volunteers Week; a chance to celebrate the work of everyone from the mums and dads helping their schools and sporting clubs, to the green brigades preserving our forests, wildlife and beaches.
The theme this year is "Better Together". It is a truism that applies equally to all the Hastings businesses that have stuck together through floods, fires and the pandemic.
Many of these were honoured last night (Friday) at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. You'll find all the winners in Reporter Liz Langdale's story. Liz also noted how the overwhelming sentiment on the night was one of resilience.
This was my first official function for the Port News and I was similarly struck by the tributes the winners paid to their fellow nominees for simply "making it through". Congratulations to everyone involved.
We're heading into the home stretch of the election, so keep an eye out for the last of Reporter Lisa Tisdell's Cowper and Lyne candidate profiles, and for the candidates answers to the questions you raised in our recent reader poll.
In the meantime, please continue to let us know about your efforts or the efforts of others via the contact details at the bottom of our website. If you don't hear from us, it's because our reporters are busy researching and preparing other stories in the public interest. And rest assured, the Hastings has plenty of those.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast
