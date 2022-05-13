Port Macquarie News

No Group 3 Rugby League this weekend

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 6:06am
Port Macquarie Sharks and Macleay Valley managed to get a game in last weekend, but won't this weekend due to ongoing wet weather. Photo: Kurt Polock

CONTINUED wet weather continues to plague Group Three Rugby League, with all this weekend's matches postponed.

