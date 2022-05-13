CONTINUED wet weather continues to plague Group Three Rugby League, with all this weekend's matches postponed.
Last weekend two games - Wingham and Port City at Wingham and Old Bar and Taree City at Old Bar - were called off after the grounds were closed
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said all grounds in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council area and Kempsey Shire are closed.
Mr Drury said the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry is the only council ground in MidCoast open. Taree City leases the Jack Neal Oval from Taree Leagues and Sports Club and so has the say if the ground is playable.
However, Mr Drury said sections of the field 'look like a swamp.'
He described the situation as 'terrible.'
"I check the weather forecast every day and earlier in the week it looked promising for this weekend. Then late in the week it turned upside down,'' he said.
Mr Drury added that at this stage there are no plans to extend the season by a week, with the grand final on Saturday, September 17.
"That could change though,'' he said.
"We'll take it week-by-week at this stage and just hope that it stops raining.''
Taree City, Old Bar, Wingham and Port City have yet to play a game this year.
"It's been a long pre-season,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins lamented earlier in the week.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
