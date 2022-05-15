Port Macquarie News

Affordable housing among Cowper MP Pat Conaghan's priorities, if re-elected

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
May 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan, Photo: supplied

The fires, floods and the pandemic posed unexpected challenges during Pat Conaghan's first term as Cowper MP.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.