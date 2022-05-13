Port Macquarie News
Our People

Port Macquarie triathlete Craig Robinson qualifies for Ironman world championship at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 5:00am
Craig Robinson (R) receives his Kona slot from Craig Alexander. Photo: supplied

Craig Robinson is finally able to stand on the pedestal and say he's qualified for the Ironman world championships in Hawaii - otherwise known as Ironman Kona.

