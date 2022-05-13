When Andriy Boyko watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine from afar on February 24 he didn't need any further inspiration to start a plan to help his home country.
A feeling of helplessness saw him spring into action where he looked at a number of different avenues and started a fundraising campaign that has so far received more than $100,000.
Eighty-one days later, the Port Macquarie doctor will depart Australia to link up with a humanitarian team in Germany on May 16.
They will then make their way more than 1500 kilometres east to help out.
"I'm nervously excited," he said of the two-week mission.
"It just feels really good to be able to do something, but also there's a lot of unknowns and that's why I wanted to go myself and make sure everything goes smoothly."
The 38-year-old will have the backing of Port Saints Football Club who have had specially designed jerseys featuring the Ukrainian Medical Supply Fund on the front.
"I think for me any bit of help, helps - and that doesn't have to be financial," he said.
"What I've found is there have been a lot of people in our community that have helped me out with their experience and the support.
"Whether it's raising awareness, creating moral support, or fundraising financially, it all helps."
His sporting background saw him previously coach Saints' inaugural women's team and a number of their junior teams while he currently works with the Newcastle Knights as a medical officer.
In the current circumstances, sending supplies to Ukraine is complex. Dr Boyko has drawn on his personal contacts in Ukraine to establish what kind of aid is most needed and how to set up a supply chain.
When he finally arrives in Ukraine, Dr Boyko will navigate his way through the streets with his various supplies after gaining clearance from authorities.
"We're not only delivering the aid, but using the vehicles to go in and extract people although I won't be doing that myself.
"I'm not on the front line militarily, but definitely will be there on the ground for two weeks."
It will be the second batch of help after more than $20,000 worth of medical aide was previously delivered, predominantly oriented around trauma management like blast trauma and wounds.
"We identified what they are in most shortage of and sourced it," he said.
"That will equate to approximately $60,000 worth of medical and humanitarian aide including 600 kilograms of medical equipment, half a tonne of medication as well as 28,000 cans of beans and pasta which will be distributed accordingly.
"We are distributing it to a trauma hospital in Kyiv and refugee centres in the west as well as those communities affected by the fighting in the south-east," he said.
Dr Boyko has been blown away by the support although he said there was a strong Ukrainian community around Australia.
He grew up in Kyiv before emigrating to New Zealand with his parents and brother at the age of 11. He spoke no English when his family left Ukraine.
In Kyiv, he was the worst English student in his class and his teacher predicted he would never learn to speak the language.
"There's about 38,000 Ukrainians so I'm sure if you dug a bit deeper you would find one or two that you know by one or two degrees of separation," he said.
"When this happened, everyone felt quite helpless so knowing the community stands behind you and supports you is a great amount of help."
