Nearby businesses have voiced concerns about a future loss of parking due to a turning lane planned for access to the Mill Estate development at Wauchope.
The turning lane in High Street will result in the loss of nearby on-street parking.
The businesses want a rethink to find another solution amid concerns the parking losses will lead to a drop in trade.
Wauchope Rural Centre owner Lisa Baker said on-street parking would be lost which would impact businesses and residents.
"Customers with horse floats and trailers and trucks need to be able to park on the road," she said.
Mrs Baker hopes for consideration of the option of a basic right access, instead of a dedicated turn lane, as a solution to the problems for businesses, while still addressing road safety.
Campbell's Autos Wauchope owner David Campbell said his business would feel the flow-on impact of the on-street parking losses. He believes there will be no parking changes in front of his business.
"It is hard enough to get parking anywhere near my shop now," Mr Campbell said.
"Most people park on the street before they park their car at my shop and it would be the same for most of the businesses."
Thompson's Sheds owner Mark Thompson said the flow-on effect from the on-road parking losses would impact the strip of nearby businesses and houses.
"It will push the problem up the street," he said.
Wauchope Auto Electrical owner Russell Evans shares the concerns.
A council spokesperson said the original development approval for the Mill Estate dates back about 30 years and always included an intersection upgrade with High Street.
"Council appreciates that the longstanding nature of the approval and sudden construction activity adds to the concerns being raised by businesses, however the righthand turn lane was identified as being required by the traffic impact assessment, submitted in conjunction with the modified development application, which was prepared by a practising traffic engineer," the spokesperson said.
"This requirement was confirmed as being necessary by council's engineering assessment staff, in consultation with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) as part of the application referral process."
The council spokesperson said being on the Oxley Highway, TfNSW had the ultimate authority for the final design approval for the intersection upgrade.
"Whilst council has not seen a final plan from TfNSW, it is acknowledged that there will be some loss of parallel parking on either side of High Street in the direct vicinity of the intersection and turning lane," the spokesperson said.
Council staff are working collaboratively with TfNSW in exploring ways the impact can be minimised wherever possible.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
