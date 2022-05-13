Port Macquarie News

Businesses want Wauchope intersection rethink to save on-street parking

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
May 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope Auto Electrical owner Russell Evans, Wauchope Rural Centre owner Lisa Baker and Campbell's Autos Wauchope owner David Campbell value the on-street parking near their businesses. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Nearby businesses have voiced concerns about a future loss of parking due to a turning lane planned for access to the Mill Estate development at Wauchope.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.