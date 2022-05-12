Hundreds of remote schools across Australia will benefit from boxes filled with Lego to encourage students to engage in engineering and mathematics in the classroom.
The team from DeadlyScience in Port Macquarie, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie, have been busy packing around 500 boxes that will be delivered to remote schools next week.
Founder of DeadlyScience Corey Tutt said it has been a team effort to get the boxes packed and ready to go.
"Having the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie help out has been really important and has helped immensely," he said.
"We have 13 volunteers helping us pack up all of the boxes of Lego."
DeadlyScience has been helping bring STEM resources into rural and remote classrooms for a number of years and was founded after Mr Tutt discovered remote schools were often critically under-resourced.
"This is the largest STEM donation we've ever done in one go," Mr Tutt said.
"There have been times where I have packed my car up to the brim with STEM resources for schools and I was barely able to see over the steering wheel.
"This time we have around 500 schools on the list which is incredible. There are 18 pallets that we're filling with boxes and the 500 boxes will end up totalling around 11 tonnes.
"It's really great of Lego to donate all of this to us at DeadlyScience."
The majority of the Lego boxes will go to remote schools in every state and territory across the country, with youth organisations also receiving boxes.
"We didn't say no to anyone. We looked at schools that are really remote and some of the feedback we heard was that these schools would take anything we've got because they don't have these kinds of resources in their classrooms," Mr Tutt said.
"Putting Lego in these schools is really important because it can be an extra resource for them.
"It's going out to schools that don't have Lego. It's about giving kids opportunities to build and learn about mathematics, engineering and creativity."
Australia Post will be called in next week to help pick-up and deliver the boxes to schools across the country.
"This is such a good group of people who have been working on this. It's incredible to have everyone out here and I know the schools are so pumped to receive the boxes."
