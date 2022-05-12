Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen said she is "hopeful" the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill will be passed in NSW's Upper House after it progressed through the second reading stage on Wednesday (May 11) night.
The state's upper house passed the second reading stage of the bill in a 20 to 17 vote.
Advertisement
Upper house MPs will now debate amendments to the bill next Wednesday (May 18), with a final vote due after that.
NSW is the only state in Australia that does not allow assisted dying for terminally ill people.
Ms Cohen said it is good news the bill is progressing through the state's upper house.
"It was a very close vote though because four potential supporters were absent from the house," she said.
"What I find annoying is the glacial progress of the bill through both houses and the delaying and obstructing tactics used by the bill's opponents.
"My message is to hurry it up because there are people who have died waiting for this bill in NSW."
Ms Cohen was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015 and has been rallying ever since to gain the freedom to choose how her life ends.
The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill was introduced to the parliament with 28 co-sponsors, more than any other piece of legislation in Australian history.
The bill will now progress to the committee stage in the upper house where amendments will be discussed next week.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said it's pleasing to see the bill pass another significant milestone.
"I know that many in the Port Macquarie community are watching closely and I am quietly confident that we will see the bill go through its final stages next week when the amendments are debated on Wednesday in the upper house," she said.
"I want to again thank everyone in the community who has contacted me to share their views on this important bill and I am looking forward to a positive outcome in the next sitting week.
"There is no doubt in my mind that the view of the community is that this bill should become law and people should have the right to make their own decision about their end of life."
Ms Cohen said the next phase will be critical.
"The amendment stage might see some really good changes to the bill that will strengthen it," she said.
"Let's hope for no more delays, no more obstruction and then when it does get passed, let's hope that it can be implemented quickly so that people like myself with a terminal illness don't have to wait."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.