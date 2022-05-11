They've put their creative minds and fingers to the test - and it's paid off for two Port Macquarie-Hastings locals who have made the final four teams of Lego Masters.
Telegraph Point's Rachael McIntosh and Port Macquarie's Caleb Campion are in separate teams and will vie for their chance to win the $100,000 prizemoney.
The show is being aired on Channel 9, and started with eight teams of two where they compete to show off their unique skillsets to impress host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan "Brickman" McNaught.
Teams are eliminated if their builds don't meet the standards required when it comes to judging.
In the lead up to the show's final two episodes, Rachael said she's learnt a lot about herself through being part of the show.
Rachael was paired with Lexi, who had a very different personality from hers.
During the show they often clashed over differing views on how to design and create their builds.
"My levels of resilience and patience were tested a fair bit," she said.
"It's no surprise that my partner Lexi and I had a lot of challenges with collaboration and communication."
Despite the differing opinions, Rachael said she was proud of what they achieved as a team.
Port Macquarie's Caleb Campion had a very different relationship with his partner Alex, who he described as a lifelong friend.
Caleb didn't know Alex prior to the show and they bonded over creating different builds.
He said they laughed and had a lot of fun together on the show.
Caleb said Lego Masters taught him the value of celebrating other people and creativity.
"We made such good friends and we really just wanted to see each other succeed," he said.
Caleb attends university at Sydney but went to high school in Port Macquarie. His family still lives in town.
He only had two Lego sets prior to going on the show, but he's quickly building up his collection.
Rachael's favourite build on the show was a grand hotel from the 1800s for the Cutaway Challenge.
The challenge combined Rachael's love for Jane Austen and Lego.
"I was absolutely in my element and I loved everything I did in that challenge," she said.
Rachael has added to her personal Lego collection since being on the show - much to her husband's dismay.
"There's going to be more Lego to step on," she said.
The final two episodes of Lego Masters air on Sunday, May 15 and Monday, May 16 at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
