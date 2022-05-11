Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents Rachael McIntosh and Caleb Campion make Lego Masters finals

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Caleb Campion (left) with his team partner Alex and Telegraph Point's Rachael McIntosh (right) with partner Lexi (not pictured) are in the final four teams of Lego Masters. Picture: Channel 9.

They've put their creative minds and fingers to the test - and it's paid off for two Port Macquarie-Hastings locals who have made the final four teams of Lego Masters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.