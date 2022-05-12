Port Macquarie News

Indigenous artwork features on Transport for NSW Port Macquarie-Hastings water tanker

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Transport for NSW water tanker featuring artist Angela Marr-Grogan's work will be kept on Country. Photo: supplied

Indigenous artwork celebrating the Dungang (Hastings) River is a new feature on one of Transport for NSW's water tankers that will be kept on Country.

