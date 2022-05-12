Indigenous artwork celebrating the Dungang (Hastings) River is a new feature on one of Transport for NSW's water tankers that will be kept on Country.
Barray Bila (River Country) is a bespoke custom artwork created for the Transport NSW water tanker on Birpai Country by local artist Angela Marr-Grogan.
Ms Marr-Grogan said she was honoured to create for Transport for NSW and acknowledge Country and celebrate the Dungang (Hastings) River.
"I was approached by David Nalder who is the senior manager for Aboriginal engagement North Region. Dave was familiar with my work and wanted to engage me as an artist to create for the project," she said.
"As an artist and a designer, the creative process involves getting an understanding of the clients needs and or following a project brief.
"This particular project did not have a creative brief, so the process started with a conversation and building on it to gain an understanding of my clients needs."
Ms Marr-Grogan said once she had a clear idea of the scope of the project she drafted a conceptual design, colour palette and story.
"Following approval I then created a hand crafted original acrylic on canvas work to scale and then had the artwork digitally imaged for integration onto the chosen surface," she said.
The piece depicts the river as it rises in the Great Dividing Range and flows southeast as it travels into Birrbay Country.
Ms Marr-Grogan said Indigenous artists being involved in projects like this is "extremely important".
"It's wonderful to see organisations across a number of industries honouring and acknowledging Country and Traditional Custodians through culturally inspired creative projects. These are usually initiatives that belong to a larger broader cultural plan or Reconciliation Action Plan," she said.
"The creative projects are visual representations of a commitment towards improving relationships with Aboriginal people.
"I was honoured to create for Transport NSW and support this creative cultural initiative."
Transport for NSW have a number of water tankers with Indigenous artwork in their fleet and have a commitment to adding more cultural works in the future.
