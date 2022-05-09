Welcome to your new Port Macquarie News website

The Port Macquarie News has switched on a new-look website and expanded its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Mid North Coast's No. 1 news source, the Newcastle Herald.
Existing Port Macquarie News digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months.
The Port Macquarie News' new subscription offering unlocks all of the Mid North Coast's breaking news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the Newcastle Herald and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Macleay Argus and the Manning River Times, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world.
Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Port Macquarie News newspaper and each day's edition of the Newcastle Herald, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version.
Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz.
The new-look Port Macquarie News website is faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device, wherever you are.
The refreshed site design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users on the Mid North Coast, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading.
Editor Sue Stephenson said the Port Macquarie News was responding to feedback from subscribers.
"The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said.
"By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Newcastle Herald and our other mastheads covering the Mid North Coast, we're giving them the best possible value; with news from Port Macquarie and Wauchope, plus the best coverage of the rest of the region.
"I hope this new offer attracts even more Port Macquarie News subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that residents of the Hastings Valley rely on to stay informed."
The Port Macquarie News and the Newcastle Herald are part of Australian Community Media (ACM), Australia's largest independent media company.
The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.
