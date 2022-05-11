Port Macquarie News

Sites chosen for the first of Telstra's 5G small cell antennas in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 11 2022 - 7:00am
The power pole on residential Flynn Street where Telstra wants to install 5G small cell antennas. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

A number of residents who live on Flynn Street, Port Macquarie, have raised concerns about plans to install three 5G cell antennas outside their homes.

